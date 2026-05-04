NU’s Diego hopes to outwit De Jesus in ‘master-student’ rivalry

By MARK REY MONTEJO

For the fourth time in the five years, National University and La Salle will dispute the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball crown that is now as prestigious as the basketball title.

But this marks the first time that focus will also be on coaches aside from a bevy of stars. For many interesting reasons.

First, NU head coach Regine Diego will be up against the very school that helped unleash the best in her as an athlete – and now as a coach.

Second, she will be battling wits and style against the very coach that helped her grow to become what she is today — a respected coach.

As a player, she learned valuable lessons from Ramil De Jesus – discipline in particular.

Despite her affiliation to La Salle – the school – and to its coach in de Jesus, expect Diego to give it her all in bringing the best out her wards, especially that they are defending the school’s title.

Pressure? Heavy, of course.

That’s why it’s understandable that Diego is taking the title series – starting on Wednesday, May 6, at the Mall of Asia Arena – as a special moment in a flourishing career, and hopefully she will rise in ‘La Sallian’ way.

“It’s always about discipline with coach Ramil [de Jesus], hopefully, ma-out discipline ko siya de joke lang. Hopefully, I get to play at par with him,” said Diego after NU fended off University of Santo Tomas in the stepladder semis.

“I mean not just play, but with coaching. Hopefully, I get there. Because he’s always going to be one of my inspirations,” she added. “I’m grateful to be one of his players before, I know it’s going to be very hard. Siyempre, wala namang madaling Finals.”

Diego, who served as a reliable libero during the Manilla Santos era at La Salle, said going up against De Jesus is like climbing a mountaintop, but she is unfazed.

She is ready to apply what she learned from the 12-time UAAP champion coach.

“But, papakita namin sa kanya ngayon na kaya namin, and mapakita ko sa kanya ‘yong lahat ng natutunan ko sa buhay. Siya kasi ‘yong pinakaunang nagsabi sakin na pwede akong mag-coach,” Diego continued. “And now I’m here and hopefully proud siya sa kin.”

Experience would be the biggest edge for De Jesus this time as he heads into his 22nd overall UAAP Finals appearance since his maiden season with La Salle nearly three decades ago.

Diego, on the other hand, just earned her first-ever title shot as a head coach in the country’s premier collegiate league.

As a coach, Diego hopes to rise and shine on a bigger stage. That’s an added motivation.

“This is just for me ah. Sometimes, I feel like we are not ready for a woman coach here in the country. But, then now I feel with the right type of support from the players, managers, and NU community,” said Diego.

“I think it’s possible for us to be, for me, all of us women, we can represent us in the higher stages like here in the Finals,” she added. So, I’m happy and grateful sa lahat ng journey ko, sa lahat ng teams na nahawakan ko before. It made me stronger, and this one is also challenging me and making me grow everyday.