‘Armed’ kid among 8 minors rescued over jeepney chaos

Police rescued eight minors after a viral video showed them disturbing commuters in a chaotic attempt to board a jeepney along Zapote-Alabang Road in Las Piñas City.

According to Las Piñas City Police chief Col. Wilson Delos Santos, the incident happened on Saturday, April 2, in front of the Mormon Church in Barangay Almanza Uno.

Authorities said the minors initially fled toward Alabang, Muntinlupa after a mall security guard sought police assistance when the group disrupted jeepney passengers.

A follow-up report from mall security later led officers to a nearby footbridge, where the minors were found sleeping—prompting an immediate rescue operation.

Eight minors were taken into custody, with four admitting they were among those seen in the now-viral video attempting to board the jeepney.

Police said the commotion reportedly started after a driver refused to let the minors ride, triggering the disruption. One of the minors was also seen holding an unidentified pointed object during the incident, which authorities are now verifying.

The rescued children were brought to the Barangay Hall of Almanza Uno and turned over to the Barangay Council for the Protection of Children (BCPC).

Delos Santos said the minors will be referred to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)–Las Piñas for proper intervention, care, and protection.

Meanwhile, police continue to track down other individuals who may have been involved in the incident as part of ongoing efforts to ensure public safety. (Jean Fernando)