Cops foil pawnshop tunnel heist in QC

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) thwarted a pawnshop robbery in Barangay Nova Proper, Novaliches, after security guards heard suspicious noises and discovered an underground tunnel beneath the shop.

The scheme was uncovered on April 22 and reported the following day, prompting the immediate response of Novaliches Police Station 4 under Police Lt. Col. Dave Capurcos, with guidance from Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio.

The incident was first detected when a security guard on duty heard unusual sounds coming from a manhole within the pawnshop compound.

Verification by security personnel later led to the discovery of an underground tunnel allegedly dug by unidentified suspects beneath the establishment.

Responding police officers confirmed the presence of the passage, noting it had been deliberately constructed to enter the pawnshop and carry out the robbery.

Police recovered several tools believed to have been used in the operation, including a portable grinder, rechargeable batteries, cutting discs, hydraulic jacks, crowbars, and screwdrivers.

Further investigation showed that the tunnel extended toward a nearby establishment, indicating a coordinated effort to reach the pawnshop undetected.

No items were reported stolen as the attempt was immediately discovered through the vigilance of security personnel and the swift response of police officers.

The QCPD said a thorough investigation is ongoing to identify and arrest the suspects, while reminding business establishments to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to authorities. (Trixee Rosel)