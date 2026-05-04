Marcos orders clearing ops, aid rush in Albay amid Mayon eruption

President Marcos said the government has mobilized a full response to assist communities affected by ashfall from Mayon Volcano, with clearing operations ongoing and basic needs in Albay already being addressed.

He said he has received updates from agencies on the ground, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), which has been providing assistance to affected residents.

“Lahat ng needs ng Albay so far ay meron naman, meron tayong suporta na binigay,” Marcos said in an interview in Cavite on Monday, May 4.

The President emphasized that the government is prioritizing the clearing of roads affected by ashfall to restore mobility in the province.

Authorities are working to reopen major thoroughfares to ensure the movement of people, goods, and emergency services.

“I think we will be able to say that the thoroughfares will be open siguro by today… kung hindi na magbuga ulit,” he added.

Marcos stressed that health concerns remain a top priority, with the Department of Health (DOH) distributing protective equipment to residents.

He noted that medical assistance has also been extended to affected communities.

Marcos said residents in danger zones have already been evacuated and are receiving government support.

“We were able to bring out the people who were in the danger area… and support them with medical attention,” he said.

He added that relief efforts, including food and essential supplies, are ongoing.

The President said the government is focused on minimizing the impact of ashfall on populated areas.

Earlier, Marcos ordered the immediate mobilization of government agencies to respond to the situation, including road clearing, health services, evacuation, and relief distribution.

Authorities are also monitoring rivers and waterways for possible lahar flow, especially in case of heavy rains.

Mayon Volcano’s recent activity has affected several towns in Albay, including Guinobatan and Camalig, prompting evacuation and emergency response measures from national and local agencies. (Argyll Geducos)