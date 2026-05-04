Potable water, face masks among needs of Mayon-affected LGUs

LEGAZPI CITY – Potable water, face masks (including N95), medicines for respiratory illnesses, and additional manpower were among the needs identified during the emergency meeting of the Bicol Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Sunday.

Office of Civil Defense-Bicol (OCD-5) officer-in-charge Director Jessar Adornado said it is important to determine the immediate needs of affected local government units (LGUs) so they can be addressed promptly.

During the meeting, the LGUs of Camalig, Guinobatan, and Ligao City reported a daily need for face masks.

Camalig also requested hygiene kits, while Guinobatan reported a need for 15,000 liters of potable water per day for 1,325 affected families.

The water supply will be rationed to 12 villages: Quitago, Maguiron, Inamnan Pequeño, Iraya, San Francisco, Travesia, San Rafael, Inamnan Grande, Calzada, Morera, Poblacion, and Ilawod.

The Department of Health in Bicol will provide jerry cans, additional face masks, nebulizers, and medicines.

The Bureau of Fire Protection will deploy 10 fire trucks from Camarines Sur, with 40 personnel to augment clearing operations starting Monday.

The Department of Public Works and Highways will continue declogging along national roads, with additional support from the Camarines Sur and Sorsogon district offices.

Aside from family food packs and ready-to-eat meals, the Department of Social Welfare and Development will distribute hygiene kits to families in evacuation centers.

Water filtration units from the Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5) and the Albay Public Safety and Management Office will be deployed to affected LGUs.

Water sanitation teams from Masbate and Sorsogon will also be positioned in Guinobatan.

More than 200 personnel from PRO-5 will provide additional manpower for clearing operations.

The OCD-5 will coordinate with the Department of Agriculture for damage reports on livestock and farmlands. (PNA)