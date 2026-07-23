X‑ray tech caught filming patients undress inside Manila clinic

By Diann Calucin

A 27‑year‑old woman’s annual physical exam in Tondo, Manila, turned into a shocking horror when she caught the supposed X‑ray technician secretly recording her undress inside the clinic.

The victim had been referred for an X‑ray at a facility on Juan Luna Street on July 20. After the procedure, the technician stepped out, leaving her to change.

While dressing, she spotted a cellphone hidden under a table, angled directly toward her.

Suspicious, she checked the device and found it had been recording for more than 11 minutes, capturing her undressing.

Realizing the setup, she confronted the technician, who allegedly tried to downplay the incident with an apology.

Police later identified the suspect as 25‑year‑old Joshua Kiefer Aguas. He was arrested by officers of the Manila Police District’s Jose Abad Santos Police Station (PS‑7) the same day.

Investigators learned he was only a reliever and not a licensed X‑ray technician, raising questions about how he was allowed to handle patients.

The victim also reported seeing multiple similar videos stored on the suspect’s phone, suggesting that other patients may have been targeted.

Authorities are preparing a cybercrime search warrant to examine the device and confirm the extent of his activities.

Aguas also presented a Person with Disability (PWD) ID that was not registered in Manila’s official database, prompting an additional falsification charge.

He now faces cases under the Anti‑Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009, the Revised Penal Code, and potentially the Radiologic Technology Act of 1992 if proven unlicensed.

The Manila Health Department said it will conduct its own inquiry, including verifying whether the clinic complied with licensing and staffing rules.

Police are urging other possible victims to come forward as the investigation continues.