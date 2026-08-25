VP Sara’s signature discrepancy surfaces in fund request

By Hannah Torregoza

Office of the Vice President (OVP) Chief of Staff Lemuel Ortonio admitted before the Senate Impeachment Court on Tuesday, Aug. 25, that Vice President Sara Duterte’s signatures in two separate documents related to confidential funds appeared different.

Presiding Officer Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero pointed out the discrepancy between Duterte’s signature on a Sept. 16, 2022 document and her signature on an Aug. 22, 2022 request letter for confidential funds.

Both documents were presented by House prosecutor Atty. Mae Divinagracia.

“The Court noticed that the signature of the Vice President in this (September) document appears to be different from the signature in the August 22 document. So the Vice President has at least two signatures, so far. Can you confirm that both are her signatures?” Escudero asked.

Ortonio confirmed both were Duterte’s signatures, saying it was possible for her to use different styles.

He also verified Duterte’s signature on a letter requesting ₱125 million in confidential funds in 2022, shortly after assuming office from former Vice President Leni Robredo, who never sought such funds during her six‑year term.

Ortonio testified that the ₱125 million allocation was requested directly by Duterte and disbursed in just 11 days, from Dec. 21 to Dec. 31, 2022, based on liquidation receipts.

Escudero earlier declared Ortonio a hostile witness, noting that he continues to serve at the pleasure of Duterte and could lose his position if she is removed from office.