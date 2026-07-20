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Search ongoing for missing children as flash flood wrecks homes in Calamba

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The river in Calamba City, Laguna where two children where two children were swept away by a flash flood. (Photo from Facebook)

By Danny Estacio

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna – Authorities continue search and retrieval operations for two children, aged 11 and seven, who were swept away by a flash flood in Barangay Mapagong on Sunday, July 19.

Rescue teams led by the City Disaster Office and Mayor Ross Rizal have been deployed along the riverbanks, while affected families have been moved to the barangay hall and evacuation center.

Three individuals were rescued during the incident, but the two children remain missing.

The flash flood, triggered by heavy rains, left widespread destruction.

Officials reported nine houses totally damaged, 25 partially damaged, and at least 46 families or 190 individuals displaced. Several other homes sustained partial damage.

Local officials condemned the tragedy and assured that assistance is being provided to residents.

Search operations for the missing children are ongoing, with authorities working to recover them and assess further needs of the affected community.

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