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Classes suspended in Pateros schools after bomb threat

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Pateros National Highschool (Photo from Facebook)

By Jonathan Hicap

The Pateros municipal government ordered the suspension of face‑to‑face classes in two public schools on July 20 after Pateros National High School (Main Campus) received a bomb threat.

“As a precaution and to ensure the safety of everyone, face‑to‑face classes are canceled today following the security threat received at Pateros National High School (Main Campus),” the municipal government announced.

Classes were also suspended at the adjacent Pateros Elementary School to protect students, teachers, and staff.

Both schools will shift to the Alternative Delivery Mode of Learning (ADM), according to the Schools Division Office of Taguig and Pateros.

Officials urged the public to remain calm, follow official advisories, and avoid spreading unverified information as authorities continue to monitor the situation.

 

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