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Police secure Manila school amid viral online threat

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Araullo High School (Photo from Facebook)

By Diann Calucin

The Manila Police District (MPD) immediately deployed officers to Araullo High School in Ermita, Manila after online threats of violence circulated on social media.

Authorities said the police presence was reinforced in and around the campus, with stricter bag inspections imposed on students entering the school.

No firearms or bladed weapons were recovered, and no untoward incident was recorded, but police maintained heightened alert as a precautionary measure.

The MPD stressed that the threats have been referred to its Anti‑Cybercrime Unit for investigation, with efforts underway to trace those responsible.

Police also warned that individuals behind such threats may face criminal charges under the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

Coordination mechanisms between school officials and law enforcement were activated to ensure faster communication and response in case of emergencies.

Parents and students were urged to remain calm but vigilant, and to report any suspicious messages or threats immediately.

 

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