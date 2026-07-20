Alex Eala heads to US, begins hard-court swing

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala left the country on Monday, July 20, for her hard-court swing in North America ahead of the season’s last Grand Slam event, the US Open, scheduled late August to early September.

The Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) shared a video of Eala being dropped off at the airport after spending a week in Manila , where she fulfilled brand commitments, attended fan meet-and-greet events and got ample rest following her impressive grass court campaign.

Prior to her week-long respite in Manila, the world No. 29 Eala was coming off a strong showing on the grass court swing, capturing the WTA125 Birmingham Classic title in Great Britain last month, then reaching a historic fourth-round finish at Wimbledon two weeks ago.

She is scheduled to start her hard court swing in the WTA 500 Mubadala DC Open in Washington, United States starting July 27.

Apart from seeing action in the singles, she is set to reunite with tennis icon Venus Williams in the doubles.

Eala is also expected to compete in two WTA 1000 tournaments – the National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada from Aug. 2 to 13, and the Cincinnati Open in Ohio from Aug. 13 to 23.