Quezon City expands green technology in public schools

By Trixee Rosel

The Quezon City government is intensifying its push for environment‑friendly technology by expanding the use of renewable energy in public facilities, with 20 schools now fully operating solar power systems.

The initiative is part of the city’s solarization program covering 25 schools, five of which are still undergoing installation.

From January to June 2026, the solar‑powered schools collectively generated more than 524,000 kilowatt‑hours of clean energy, resulting in savings of over ₱6 million in electricity costs.

Mayor Joy Belmonte emphasized that the program aligns with the city’s Green Building Code and her goal of making every public school solar‑powered.

This shift not only reduces electricity expenses but also allows schools to redirect savings toward facilities and student projects.

Belmonte recently inaugurated solar systems in San Bartolome High School, Novaliches High School, and San Agustin Elementary School.

Each installation features 170 solar panels, with projected annual savings ranging from ₱410,000 to ₱930,000.

The city government said more solar‑powered facilities are expected to follow, underscoring its commitment to renewable energy and its vision of becoming a greener, more sustainable city.