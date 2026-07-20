Ambushed Rizal barangay secretary dies days after attack

By Hannah Nicol

Barangay San Vicente officials in Angono, Rizal mourned the death of village secretary Freddie Cañeva, 46, who succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, July 19, following a gun attack two days earlier.

Cañeva had been confined since Friday, July 17, after motorcycle‑riding assailants shot him while he was walking to the barangay office along Doña Nieves Street.

He was first rushed to Angono General Hospital and later transferred to Amang Rodriguez Medical Center in Marikina City, where he died at around 3 p.m., his brother Joseph confirmed.

In a statement, the barangay administration condemned the attack, extended condolences to Cañeva’s family, and urged authorities to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Ang kanyang dedikasyon at serbisyo sa ating komunidad ay hinding‑hindi malilimutan,” the barangay said.

Police reported that two motorcycle‑riding gunmen approached Cañeva before one opened fire, then fled toward Barangay Kalayaan.

Investigators recovered the motorcycle allegedly used in the ambush, but the suspects remain at large.