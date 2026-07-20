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Police zero in on persons of interest in vlogger’s slay

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Alicia “Mima Alicia” Lipata (Photo from Facebook)

By Hannah Nicol

The Caloocan City Police Station (CCPS) has identified several persons of interest in the killing of vlogger Alicia “Mima Alicia” Lipata in Barangay 171, Caloocan City.

Caloocan police chief Col. Joey Goforth said investigators are pursuing multiple angles, including Lipata’s online content and a possible personal dispute.

Authorities noted that Lipata had previously filed a case against an individual, who later filed a countercase, and this legal matter is linked to one of the persons of interest.

Police said the suspects were identified through forward and backtracking of CCTV footage around the crime scene.

Investigators are also checking whether the suspects were familiar with the area, lived nearby, or had monitored the victims’ movements before the attack.

Lipata was gunned down at around 3:10 a.m. on July 18 in front of her rented house in Camarin, Caloocan City.

Two helmeted men opened fire as she stepped out of her vehicle, killing her instantly. Her live‑in partner, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, remains hospitalized after surgery.

Authorities recovered seven spent .45‑caliber shell casings from the scene.

The gunman was described as wearing a red helmet, white long‑sleeved shirt, and jogging pants, while the motorcycle driver wore a white helmet, white shirt, and dark pants.

The Northern Police District has activated Special Investigation Task Group “MIMA” to conduct a focused probe, with updates to be provided as the investigation progresses.

 

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