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‘Gold’, Luanzon lead St. Stephen’s to FCAAI semis; GCC also makes it

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Christian Luanzon stars for St. Stephen’s (FCAAI)

St. Stephen’s High School and Grace Christian College completed the semis cast in the 40-years division of the Fil-Chinese Athletic Association Inc. (FCAAI) by pulling off contrasting wins over their respective quarterfinal rivals recently at the Tanduay Gym in Quiapo.

With multi-titled Goldwin Monteverde calling the shots, the third-seeded SCAG-Stephen’s outlasted the Big Chill-backed Chiang Kai Shek College, 58-55, thanks to the heroics of Christian Luanzon, Harley Ng and Jasper Go.

Unlike St. Stephen’s, the GT Radial-backed GCC romped to a 69-52 win over Eastern Communications-Philippine Cultural College to set up a semis duel with top seed and reigning titlist Lamtex Pipes-Arks Mantica Hua Siong College.

The Stephenians, who drew 18 points from Luanzon, will face AcroCity-backed Xavier School in other semis pairing.

The semis matches are being played at press time with the James Yap-led Hua Siong College and Xavier – bannered by Chris Tiu and Joseph Yeo – needing just a win to arrange a title rematch.

Allan Anson Tan tallied 16 points to lead GCC’s well-balanced attack while Alfie Martinez paced PCC with 24 points.

Luanzon highlighted his game-long brilliance with a booming triple that tied the count at 53-all before Ng (8 points) and Ong (11 points and 9 rebounds) came through with crucial plays that sealed their win.

The 9-school league has the backing of Genius Hardware, Ultraforce Tires, Cellboy, PGFlex Linoleum, Boysen, Lamtex Pipes, Jiang Nan, Hangry Pares, Powerhouse Tools, L.F. Fireworks, BYD Valenzuela, BAIC, Jetour, Yong Kee Roasting House, 1118 Autospa, and TCL.

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