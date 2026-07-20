Ramirez reigns in Jiu-Jitsu Championship

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Two-time world champion Annie Ramirez delivered Team Philippines’ lone gold medal at the recent 10th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The 35-year-old Ramirez, a three-time Asian champion, showcased her veteran poise and technical mastery as she ruled the adults female 57-kilogram division to add another prestigious title to her decorated career.

Joane Pauline Tan also finished at the podium with a silver medal in the adults female -70kg.

The Filipina grapplers also went home with four bronze medals courtesy of Dylan Chrystle Reign Valmores in the adults female +70kg, Eliecha Zoe Malilay in the adults female -45kg, Emily Rosalynn Thomas in the adults female -57kg, and Archie Brioso in the adults contact -69kg.

The Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Philippines lauded the efforts of the squad in a social media post.

“To our incredible athletes: we are beyond grateful for the relentless hard work, early mornings, and sacrifices you poured into this tournament. Every drop of sweat on the mats represents your unwavering dedication to jujitsu. You left it all out there and represented the Philippines with absolute pride!” the post read.

“This is merely a stepping stone. We are incredibly optimistic about the upcoming competitions. The lessons learned here will only fuel our training, and we cannot wait to see this team step into the next chapter stronger, sharper, and more united than ever,” it added.

The tournament served as a springboard for the country’s preparations for the world championships to be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.