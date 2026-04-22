Alex Eala dominates Russian foe, arranges showdown with world No. 19 Elise Mertens

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala dispatched veteran qualifier Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 6-3, 6-3, to kick off her Mutua Madrid Open in style on Wednesday, April 22.

Looking to regain her rhythm after early exits in her previous two tournaments, the unseeded Filipina came out firing and overpowered her seasoned but lower-ranked rival in this WTA 100 showdown.

The victory arranged Eala a second-round meeting with 19th seed and world No. 1 doubles player Elise Mertens, who received a first-round bye.

Eala and Pavlyuchenkova went toe-to-toe in the early exchanges, holding serve through the opening games before the Filipina seized control. She struck first with a crucial break in the fifth game to grab a 3-2 advantage, then rode that momentum with composed service holds.

Eala tightened the screws late, striking again in the ninth game to seal the opening set.

Pavlyuchenkova refused to fade, though. After dropping serve to trail 1-3 in the second, the Russian responded with a timely break to cut the gap to 2-3.

Eala quickly restored order, reeling off the next two games to reassert control. Pavlyuchenkova showed brief resistance in the eighth, but the Filipina kept her composure and shut the door in the next game to complete the straight-sets victory.