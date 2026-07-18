JV Gallego, member of San Beda and CKSC champion teams, dies in tragic car crash

By MARK REY MONTEJO

JV Gallego, a former guard for National University and San Beda, passed away Saturday, July 18, following a car crash along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX). He was 28.

A member of San Beda’s NCAA Season 99 championship team, Gallego died in a road accident along NLEX in Meycauayan, Bulacan, while traveling back to Manila with his wife.

Tributes poured in quickly, including from Gallego’s friend and former Chiang Kai Shek high school teammate, Fran Yu.

“To my Batman since Day 1. Thank you for being an incredible person, a great teammate, and a true friend from the very beginning. Thank you for every memory, every laugh, and every moment we shared on and off the court,” said Yu.

“Your kindness, heart, and presence made a difference to all of us. You’ll always be remembered, and you’ll forever be a part of our team and ou family. You will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, Batman,” he added.

The San Beda University Alumni Association (SBUAA) also expressed condolences to Gallego’s untimely passing who was known for his heady plays.

“Though his life was far too brief, the legacy he leaves as a student-athlete and member of the Bedan family will always be remembered. May the Lord grant him eternal rest and bring strength and comfort to his family, teammates, friends, and loved ones,” the group wrote.

Before his stints with NU and San Beda, Gallego impressed in his junior years, suiting up for Gilas Pilipinas Youth in the 2016 FIBA Asia U18 Championship.

Then the 5-foot-10 cager opted to bring his talent to the Jhoscon-based squad for four years (Season 78 to 82) before transferring to Mendiola, where he helped the Lions win the Season 99 crown alongside Jacob Cortez and James Payosing. He had also a brief stint with MPBL.