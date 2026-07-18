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Kiko Barzaga’s mom eyes vacated Cavite House seat, files COC

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
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Dasmariñas Mayor Jenny Barzaga files her certificate of candidacy for the House seat vacated by her son, former Rep. Kiko Barzaga. Dasmariñas City Mayor Jennifer Austria Barzaga files COC on July 17, 2026 for the congressional seat vacated by her son, Kiko Barzaga (Photo from Comelec)

By Carla Bauto Deña

CAVITE – Dasmariñas City Mayor Jennifer Austria Barzaga filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for representative of Cavite’s 4th District on the last day of filing, Friday, July 17.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Barzaga joins four other aspirants seeking the congressional seat vacated following the expulsion of her son, former representative Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga.

The five candidates for the August 29 special election are Raul Rex del Rosario Mangubat, Marvin Opamin Dupal‑ag, Leysander Aguilar Ordenes, Jacinto Bautista Frani Jr., and Jennifer Austria Barzaga.

The election period for Cavite’s 4th Legislative District, which covers Dasmariñas City, will run from July 30 to September 13, while the campaign period is scheduled from July 30 to August 27.

During the election period, a nationwide gun ban will be enforced, except for individuals granted exemptions by the Comelec.

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