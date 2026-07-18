Blu Girls rout Peru, but miss a playoff due to tiebreak

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine Blu Girls demolished host Peru with an 8-0 five-inning victory but failed to secure a playoff berth in the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Group Stage in Lima, Peru on Saturday, July 18 (Philippine time).

Charlotte Sales and Roma Dela Cruz homered in the second and fourth innings, respectively, to banner the Blu Girls’ 10-hit offense and finish with a 2-3 win-loss record.

The win briefly kept their playoff hopes alive, but sadly, the Blu Girls were bundled out for possible podium finish after the tiebreak was applied.

The tiebreak was used after the Blu Girls finished in a tie with with Great Britain — a team that beat them 5-0 the other day — for fourth place.

Pitcher Glory Alonzo was impressive on the mound, yielding only four hits and four walks while striking out two in five-inning job.

Nicole Hammoude and Skylynne Ellazar each went 2-for-4 at the plate, while Angelu Gabriel, Cruz and Sales drove in two runs apiece.

The Blu Girls and Peru are battling again for fifth place at press time, with the Nationals hoping to close out the tournament on a high note.

The tournament saw the Blu Girls also stunning world No. 3 Puerto Rico , 5-4, the other day, while bowing to Venezuela (5-8), Japan (0-4) and Great Britain (0-5).