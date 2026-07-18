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Obiena posts season-best in Madrid, bags silver

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
(EJ Obiena IG post)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

 

EJ Obiena posted his season-best performance and claimed a silver medal at the Meeting Madrid in Spain recently.

The two-time Olympian cleared 5.85 meters to eclipse his previous-best of 5.81m in Fly Athens in Greece last week.

He finished behind eventual gold medalist Bo Kanda Lita Baehre of Germany, who registered a personal-best of 5.90m. Portugal’s Pedro Buaro posted 5.85m to tie with Obiena, but settled for the bronze via countback.

“Thank you for having us. Will get this bar next time,” Obiena wrote on social media moments after the win.

This marked the third straight tournament that Obiena cleared beyond 5.80m. After the Athens meet, he posted 5.80m for sixth at the Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix in Budapest.

 

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