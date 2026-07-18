Justice for Mima: Police task force hunts vlogger’s killers

By Hannah Nicol

The Northern Police District (NPD) has activated Special Investigation Task Group “MIMA” to track down the gunmen who shot dead vlogger Alicia “Mima Alicia” Lipata and wounded her partner in Caloocan City before dawn Friday, July 17.

Police said the attack happened around 3:06 a.m. inside the couple’s rented house at Tierra Nova Subdivision, Barangay 171. Two armed men barged in, opened fire, then sped off on a motorcycle.

Lipata, 24, and her partner, known only as “Nelboy,” 25, managed to run outside. She was later found dead on the road, while Nelboy was rushed by their landlord to Camarin Doctors Hospital.

NPD director Brig. Gen. Benliner Capili ordered the task group to mobilize all investigative and intelligence resources to identify and arrest the perpetrators and establish the motive behind the attack.

CCTV footage is being reviewed, and authorities appealed to the public for leads, assuring strict confidentiality.

Lipata, a member of the United Vloggers and Influencers of the Philippines, was known as a supporter of the Marcos administration and a critic of Vice President Sara Duterte and personalities linked to the Duterte family.

Her recent content included commentary on Duterte’s impeachment trial.

Her killing sparked polarized reactions online, with supporters demanding justice and others posting hostile remarks.

“Justice for Mima Alicia!” one supporter wrote, while another warned against normalizing violence in the country.

Detractors, however, mocked her death, calling it “karma.”

The NPD strongly condemned the attack, extended condolences to Lipata’s family, and prayed for the recovery of her wounded partner.