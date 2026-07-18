Abalos conveys Marcos’ sympathy to slain rider’s family

Cabinet Secretary Benhur Abalos personally delivered President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s condolences to the grieving family of slain Move It rider Fabio Norberte Jr., vowing justice and government support after the brutal killing.

Abalos visited the wake on Friday, July 17, extending financial aid and promising continued assistance. He assured the family that those behind Norberte’s death “must be held accountable.”

The 46‑year‑old rider was fatally stabbed with an ice pick by a passenger early Tuesday in Barangay 20.

CCTV footage showed the suspect fleeing on Norberte’s stolen motorcycle before attempting another robbery in Malabon.

Residents later cornered and subdued the suspect, who was turned over to police along with the recovered motorcycle and weapon.

Abalos pledged personal help for Norberte’s child, who has autism, saying he would coordinate with agencies to secure long‑term support. He also promised guidance through the legal process.

The killing has rattled motorcycle taxi riders, with Move It condemning the attack and pledging insurance benefits for the bereaved family.

“The government will stand by the Norberte family and ensure justice is served,” Abalos said. (Argyll Geducos)