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Alex Eala, Venus Williams team up anew at Mubadala DC Open

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
(Alex Eala IG post)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The “Dream Team” is back.

Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala is set for a reunion with tennis icon American Venus Williams with both players expressing delight to play together again in the doubles event of the WTA 500 Mubadala DC Open slated Jul. 27 to Aug. 2 in Washington, the tournament announced Friday, July 17.

Fresh off her historic Wimbledon Championships campaign in London, the 21-year-old Eala reunites with Williams to kick off her American swing, a development the organizer described as “Dream Team”.

“Dream Team. Venus Williams & Alex Eala are locked in for doubles in DC!” Mubadala DC Open wrote on its social media post.

The charming lefty, who currently holds WTA No. 28 spot, played along with the former world No. 1 Williams in the doubles action of the WTA 500 Bad Homburg Open in Germany last month.

They got off to a rousing start but their partnership was short lived as they bowed to British Olivia Nicholls and Slovakian Tereza Mihalikova, 6-3, 6-2, in the quarters.

Still, Eala expressed her amazement, stressing that she never imagined she would have the privilege to play alongside the 23-time Slam winner. Williams returned the favor, describing Eala as “best partner.”

Days after, the 5-foot-9 netter impressed at Wimbledon – a stint that highlighted her 7-6(9), 6-2 ouster against reigning champion Iga Swiatek of Poland in the third round.

Venus, on the other hand, earned a doubles spot with her sister and fellow tennis icon Serena at Wimbledon. But their much-anticipated partnership on the court was cut short after the latter suffered a right knee injury.

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