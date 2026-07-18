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Clark erupts for historic 45-10 as Fever topple Storm

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
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Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (AP)

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

 

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 45 points and had 10 assists for the first 40-10 game in WNBA history, and the Indiana Fever beat Seattle, 110-107, on Friday night, July 17.

Clark, who had four steals and two blocks, also became the fastest player in WNBA history to make 200 career 3-pointers, doing it in 74 games, breaking the previous mark of 81 games set by Katie Smith. Her 45 points were also a franchise record.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 30 points for the Fever (15-10) and Monique Billings added 16.

Dominique Malonga had 28 points and 14 rebounds for Seattle, which lost its fourth in a row.

It appeared Flau’jae Johnson had a fast-break layup, but Clark hustled back and blocked the shot off Johnson and out of bounds with 54.9 seconds to play. Clark then hit a 3 from the left wing that made it 105-102 and made 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final 17 seconds to seal it.

Clark scored 10 points in a 12-4 run and capped the spurt with a 3-pointer that made it 49-32 with 7:28 left before halftime.

Mitchell scored 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting, and Clark added five points, five assists and two steals, as the Fever tied their highest-scoring first quarter this season and took a 37-26 lead after one.

Johnson and Awa Fam had 16 points apiece for Seattle, and Natisha Hiedeman and Jade Melbourne each scored 15.

The Storm (6-21) have lost six of seven.

Aliyah Boston (leg) did not play for Indiana on the first night of a back-to-back.

Indiana beat the Storm 89-78 at home on May 17.

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