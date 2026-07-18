UST, SJI-Bacolod topple rivals to forge SSL juniors finals duel

Unbeaten University of Santo Tomas and St. John’s Institute-Bacolod set a championship date after prevailing over their respective Final Four opponents in the 2026 Shakey’s Juniors National Invitationals on Friday, July 17, at the Playtime FilOil Arena in San Juan.

The Junior Tigresses dropped a set for the first time but still emerged on top at the expense of Arellano University High School, 25-14, 25-16, 19-25, 25-13, for their seventh win in a row.

Nicole Pelaez exploded for 17 points on 13 kills, two aces and two kill blocks in an efficient scoring performance to lead UST to the finale of the weeklong competition backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, and R and B Milk Tea.

Anelli Manzanillo had 10 points while Eliz Menchavez and Akisha Tuballa added eight markers each for the reigning Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (SGVIL) Rising Stars Cup Division 1 champion, which overcame a 26-error game.

“Dapat maisaayos pa namin ang communication ng team and ‘yung mga errors namin ma-adjust namin agad, kasi parang doon kami nahihirapan every game namin,” Pelaez said.

“Sa akin dapat akong maging consistent sa loob ng court lalo na’t outside hitter ako. Then sana bukas maipakita ko at ng team ang best namin and sana less errors,” she added.

Cassandra Paralejas and Ysabelle Borja fired 15 and 12 points, respectively, for the Lady Braves.

The Junior Tigresses will take on the Falcons, who beat One La Salle, 25-21, 25-11, 25-15, in the other semis pairing, in the winner-take-all gold medal showdown on Saturday at the same San Juan venue starting at 4 p.m.

Kristel Mirasol scored 15 points on 12 kills and three aces while Caera Celis had 13 markers built on seven attacks and six aces for SJI-Bacolod. Marteena Ferrer finished with 10 for the Falcons.

“Super thankful na nag-perform po kami lahat ng buo. Sinunod namin ang turo ng mga coaches and hindi nag-low ang morale namin,” Mirasol said.

UST swept SJI-Bacolod in their elimination round meeting last Thursday.

Aislinn Alemana posted eight points while Kylie Celada and Antonella Jayobo scored seven each for One La Salle.

Arellano and One La Salle will dispute a podium finish in the battle for third scheduled at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

One La Salle seeks a repeat of its sweep of the Lady Braves in their elims encounter.

All games in the competition, backed by technical partners Philippine Sports Commission, Commission on Higher Education, Mikasa, Asics, Rigour Technology and Team Rebel Sports, are available live and on-demand via PusoP.com livestream and Solar Sports.