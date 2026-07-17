Indonesia sweeps Alas Pilipinas, gains SEA V Cup semis

CITY OF CANDON — An Indonesian squad brimming with confidence crushed a Philippine team still on the mend, 25-20, 25-23, 27-25, on Friday to reach the semifinals of the SEA V Cup at the Candon City Arena.

Rama Fazza Fauzan and Boy Arnez Arabi took charge as Indonesia, crowned Asian Volleyball Confederation Men’s Cup champion just last month, held off a late surge by the Philippines and wrapped up the match in an hour and a half.

Indonesia advanced to the semifinals as the top team in Pool A with a 2-0 win-loss record, while Cambodia marches on to the round of four with a 1-1 sate in the tournament presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and the City of Candon headed by Mayor Eric D. Singson

Alas Pilipinas will play in the classification for fifth and sixth place against Myanmar, the bottom team in Pool B.

Thailand topped Pool A with a 2-0 record, with Vietnam second at 1-1.

Fauzan had 13 points on 11 attacks, a block and an ace, while Arabi scored 11, all on attacks.

Coach Angiolino Frigoni stood firm as the Philippines, which started training mid-May, enters the classification phase reeling from two losses. He declared pride in the new-look squad featuring only four players from the team that made waves in the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship last year — Louie Ramirez, Josh Ybanez, Lloyd Josafat and Vince Lorenzo.

Newcomers Joshua Magalaman and Jude Garcia led the way for the second straight match, delivering 13 and 10 points, respectively.

“I’m very proud of this team. Because they fought for every point,” Frigoni said.

“We are not here to win, we are here to improve,” Frigoni said, while rejecting the notion that the Asian Games is the ultimate goal this season.

“When I go to a tournament, my goal is this tournament. And my goal was not to win this tournament, my goal is to improve this team. And we had the opportunity to play against Indonesia, which is the champion of the AVC.

“For us, almost all of them on their first international experience, is very good. We improved. I hope that we continue to improve and play better and better, that’s my goal.

“Asian Games is in two months, we will see what will happen.”