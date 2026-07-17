Junior Altas tap 3 Fil-foreign players for NCAA Season 102

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Expect University of Perpetual Help to make another title run in the coming NCAA Season 102 after acquiring several promising players, including two Filipino-Britons, in a massive rebuilding effort.

Right after their disappointing quarterfinal exit last season, members of the management of the Juniors Altas did not sulk in one corner, instead they went on massive search, looking for the right pieces for the team.

They found not only two Fil-Britons but five other players who they can thrust into playing key roles in their drive to regain the crown they won two years ago.

The two are 6-foot-5 Max Maurice and 6-foot-3 Daniel Okeowo, while the other is Fil-Austrian Adrian Faustino.

Also part of the 20-man pool are Sizco Koquid, Keith Sabuco, Brian Orca Jr., and Kevin Castro.

Head coach Joph Cleopas stressed that the additions of the mentioned cagers are part of their rebuilding process for the forthcoming NCAA edition. This, after stars Jim Corpuz, Kurt Velasquez, and Renzo Zanoria were elevated to Perpetual’s seniors team pool.

They are joined by Hanz Llupar, Lance Nitura, Pertjude Binagatan, and Cristito Ferrer, while the holdovers are Louie Rosales, Kurt Patalinghug, Ezekiel Zamora, Lord Dulanas, Arkin Cristobal, Sam Villaruel, John Restificar Francis Rosales and Josh Saga.