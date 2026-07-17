PSC’s Sports University dream gets boost from Bloomberry Foundation

BAGUIO CITY—The long-envisioned Sports University project of Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio is gaining traction, with Bloomberry Cultural Foundation Inc. signaling its willingness to support the initiative alongside the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor).

Bloomberry Cultural Foundation President Donato C. Almeda expressed openness to align with Gregorio’s vision, noting the synergy between sports development and tourism.

“I follow PSC Chairman Pato Gregorio’s desire for our foundation to help in the development of sports in the country. I also follow his lead in terms of tourism being fueled by the introduction of what we call sports tourism,” said Almeda.

Almeda added that Bloomberry’s funding priorities are guided by Pagcor’s endorsements, covering sports, health, and education. While he has yet to see the full details of Gregorio’s Sports University plan, he acknowledged that sports remain part of the foundation’s direction.

Pagcor Chairman Alejandro Tengco, meanwhile, threw his agency’s full weight behind the project during the recent signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) among the Philippine Military Academy (PMA), Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, and Pagcor here at the nation’s Summer capital.

“It’s about time that our country creates a Sports University,’’ Tengco declared. “Chairman Pato and I discussed how we can help each other beyond Pagcor’s monthly support to the PSC. I fully support the idea of building a sports university.’’

The Sports University, eyed for New Clark City, is envisioned as a transformative hub for education, training, and research in Philippine sports. Neighboring countries already boast similar institutions, and the Philippines, with its growing pool of athletes and expanding training facilities, is poised to join their ranks.

Gregorio underscored the importance of Pagcor’s backing: “Pagcor Chairman Al Tengco is more than a benefactor. Beyond what Pagcor mandates, he understands what is truly needed by Philippine sports to thrive. That is unique and absolutely vital.’’

“Bloomberry Cultural Foundation’s support will be indispensable in transforming the Sports University from vision to reality. The possible partnership will fortify our mission to establish a world-class institution that will elevate and redefine Philippine sports,’’ added Gregorio.

The MOA signing among the PMA, Bloomberry and Pagcor also covered the construction of a modern warfare laboratory at Fort del Pilar, with PMA Superintendent Vice Admiral Caesar Bernard N. Valencia PN and Almeda formalizing the partnership with Tengco.

In a separate agreement, Gregorio and Valencia strengthened collaboration in combat sports such as judo, karate, taekwondo, fencing, shooting, and wall climbing. The PSC further reinforced this commitment by turning over new equipment for cadet athletes.

From grassroots programs to provincial sports complexes, Gregorio’s short tenure has already seen projects aimed at uplifting national athletes. His vision extends beyond Metro Manila, with plans to complete facilities in key provinces so athletes can train closer to home.

“If we can finish these facilities in key cities and provinces, these athletes should no longer go to Metro Manila to train. They can train in facilities close to their hometown,” Tengco explained.

“If we have infrastructure good enough not only to hold international competitions here, our sports aficionados, our countrymen would be able to develop their own skills, then we can compete not only regionally, but also globally,’’ said Almeda.

“We need it, and this is where the private sector can come in and not just depend on the government to enhance sports development in the country,” added Almeda.

With Pagcor’s support, Bloomberry’s potential involvement, and PSC’s clear direction, the Sports University is no longer just a dream.

It stands as the cornerstone of a new sporting era for the Philippines, one where athlete development, education, and sports tourism converge to elevate the nation’s place on the global stage.