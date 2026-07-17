SUV crash on EDSA injures 8

By TRIXEE ROSEL

Eight people were injured after a speeding sport utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into four vehicles along the northbound lane of EDSA near Oliveros Drive in Quezon City early Friday morning, July 17.

Police said the SUV first struck a pickup truck before spinning out of control and crashing into a taxi and two motorcycles.

The injured included three SUV occupants, the taxi driver, and four motorcycle riders. All were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash briefly disrupted traffic along the northbound lane of EDSA before authorities cleared the damaged vehicles.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Traffic Sector 1 is continuing its investigation.