Local bets brace for tough foreign challenge in 2026 SSL National Invitationals

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Four local collegiate teams are up for a tough challenge as they go up against two foreign clubs s in the 2026 Shakey’s Collegiate National Invitationals which fires off Sunday, July 19, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Comprising of six squads featuring teams from Australia and Vietnam, this year’s Invitationals will rekindle rivalries in the collegiate ranks especially between reigning NCAA champion Letran and College of St. Benilde.

Letran’s initial test, however, comes against Southern Storm Melbourne at 1 p.m., followed by 3 p.m. showdown between University of Santo Tomas and NAASCU titlist Enderun Colleges while closing out the triple-header action is the duel between CSB and Ho Chi Minh City Volleyball at 5 p.m.

For most of the local coaches what they are after for in the event is for their players to gain more experience and exposure which are both vital for their title bids in their respective leagues.

“We’re expecting that this is going to be a tough challenge,” said CSB head coach Jerry Yee. [Tyaka] sana mapakita talaga ‘yong brand ng volleyball natin against sa mga guest teams.”

“Ang biggest goal namin is to become a better team every game. We want to maximize this opportunity against strong lo and international teams, kasi may mga makakalaban tayong teams from Australia and Vietnam,” said Letran assistant coach Mayeth Carolino.

Powered by their Season 101 crown, the Lady Knights still bank on Judiel Nitura, whose sister Shai served now as SSL ambassador, on leading the Intramuros-based as also the Lady Blazers are eager to strike back at them, perhaps looked for an early chinks on their armor when they battle this edition.

Nitura is one of the key players at the forefront for Letran as their stars Gia Maquillang and Vanessa Sarie set to miss the competition with respective injuries. On the other hand, Kai Lleses and NCAA 101 Rookie of the Year Cam Bartolome lead the charge for CSB.

Meanwhile, the Detdet Pepito-less UST is ready to display its newest form with mainstay Angge Poyos, Reg Jurado, Cassie Carballo, Marga Altea, Avril Bron, and Kim Rubin showing the way.

Enderun Colleges, according to head tactician Dong Dela Cruz, tries to instill all the lessons that they can get throughout the competition when it faces the likes of UAAP, NCAA and foreign contenders.

“Isang malaking karangalan ang makasali rito,” said Dela Cruz. “Malaking tulong ito para magkaroon kami ng exposure against sa mga UAAP and NCAA teams and also may international teams. And of course, gusto naming mapakita na may volleyball program ang Enderun.”

All games – from eliminations to the finals – are set for five sets and knockout games, while the two bottom teams as well as the losing teams in the semis will duke it out in a classification match.

The elimination round runs from July 19 to 24 with championship round is on the 26th at FilOil Playtime Arena in San Juan City.