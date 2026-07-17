Woman shot dead after visiting jailed husband in Cavite

By CARLA BAUTO DEÑA

A 33‑year‑old woman was gunned down shortly after visiting her husband at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility in Barangay Santiago, General Trias City, Cavite, on Thursday, July 16.

Police identified the victim only as alias Nadia.

Initial investigation showed she was walking home along Bagong Silang Road when two men on a motorcycle approached her.

The back rider allegedly fired twice, hitting her in the head and killing her instantly.

The suspects fled toward Barangay San Francisco II, leaving Nadia’s body beside a creek.

Witnesses said the driver wore a black shirt, while the gunman was clad in a white jacket and helmet.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) processed the area, while authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to track down the assailants and establish the motive.