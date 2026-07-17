Padilla snubs Ombudsman, no defense in Sen. Bato case

By JEL SANTOS

Senator Robin Padilla has snubbed the Ombudsman’s order to answer obstruction of justice charges over the dramatic May 13 Senate lockdown tied to Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, leaving himself with no defense as the deadline expired.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla confirmed on Friday, July 17, that Padilla failed to submit a counter‑affidavit, effectively waiving his right to present his side.

“He has not filed anything. He has not responded. He has not said anything about the cases… Wala siyang defense,” Remulla told reporters.

Remulla said Padilla’s co‑respondent, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, has already filed his counter‑affidavit, while dismissed Acting Senate Sergeant at Arms Mao Aplasca was granted an extension.

“Si Mr. Aplasca asked for [an] extension, so we granted him an extension to file his counter affidavit,” he added.

The Ombudsman’s Preliminary Investigation, Administrative Adjudication, and Monitoring Office had ordered the respondents on June 23 to submit their counter‑affidavits within 15 days, following a complaint filed by Tindig Pilipinas on June 3.

The group accused Padilla, Cayetano, and Aplasca of obstruction of justice in connection with Dela Rosa’s alleged escape during the Senate lockdown.

The lockdown was triggered by reports of an attempt to arrest Dela Rosa, with members of the media inside the Senate complex reporting gunshots during the incident.

Dela Rosa is wanted by the International Criminal Court, which issued a warrant over at least 32 killings allegedly committed during the Duterte administration’s anti‑drug campaign