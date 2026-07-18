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Vlogger ‘Mima Alicia’ killed, partner wounded in Caloocan shooting

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Alicia 'Mima Alicia' Lipata (Photo from Mima Lipata FB)

By HANNAH NICOL

A lady vlogger known for her fiery content against the Dutertes was shot dead while her live-in partner was wounded after two gunmen stormed their rented home in Caloocan City before dawn Friday, July 17.

The victim was identified as Alicia “Mima Alicia” Lipata, 24. Her partner, known only as “Tapong,” 25, was rushed to Camarin Doctors Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police said the attack happened around 3:06 a.m. inside their house at Tierra Nova Subdivision, Barangay 171. The suspects barged in, opened fire, then sped off on a motorcycle.

Lipata and her partner reportedly managed to run outside after the attack. She was later found dead on the road, while Tapong was taken to the hospital by their landlord.

The Northern Police District (NPD) and Caloocan City Police Station formed Special Investigation Task Group “MIMA” to hunt down the killers.

NPD director Brig. Gen. Benliner Capili ordered investigators to use all resources to track the suspects and uncover the motive.

CCTV footage is being reviewed, and police appealed to the public for leads, assuring strict confidentiality.

The NPD condemned the brazen attack.

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Tempo 12 July 2022, Tuesday issue
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