Gian Mamuyac thanks ROS in heartfelt message 

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Gian Mamuyac formally bid his goodbye to his former team Rain or Shine, thanking them for the four years he spent with the Elasto Painters in a heartfelt message on his Instagram account.

Mamuyac was traded to the Phoenix Fuel Masters in exchange for a future first round pick, after talks for a contract extension with the Elasto Painters fell through.

“When I was a kid, I dreamt of playing for this franchise. They represented that underdog attitude wherein they will fight under any circumstances, with whoever is on their side. Luckily, I was able to live that dream,” wrote Mamuyac, who was drafted fifth overall by the Elasto Painters.

With ROS, Mamuyac became one of the promising young players in the league, especially on the defensive end. He eventually became a potent weapon for the run-and-gun Elasto Painters.

“To my Rain or Shine family, I have nothing but deep gratitude to each and every one of you. To my bosses, thank you for the opportunity to play for this organization. It was a huge honor to play for you and this franchise,” wrote Mamuyaca.

“To my coaches, thank you for the trust and confidence you instilled in me. Thank you for allowing me to be me. To my teammates, sobrang mamimiss ko yung mga kulitan at tawanan natin. Nobody will ever take away the battles we all faced and conquered together. To the boys, salamat po sa pag-alaga sa akin ng sobra-sobra,” he added.

Mamuyac paid a visit to Rain or Shine’s practice on Friday, July 17 as posted by ROS utility staff and content creator Eric Nanas.

“The basketball world is small and we will be seeing a lot more of each other, just in different uniforms, but I hope the relationships we have built will last a lifetime. I’m excited to see all of you shine through all the rain that will come your way (wag lang tuwing kalaban PHX). Love you, ROS family,” he ended.