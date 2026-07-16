Truck driver nabbed for selling P433K shipment to junk shop

By Trixee Rosel

A truck driver in Quezon City was arrested after allegedly selling to a junk shop thousands of carton boxes worth P433,160 that had been entrusted to him for delivery.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) identified the suspect only as alias “Michael,” 42, who was apprehended by operatives of Talipapa Police Station (PS 3) on July 13. He is facing a complaint for qualified theft.

Police said the driver, employed for just three weeks, was assigned on July 12 to deliver 22,100 Class Nestea Lemon Ice 500ML carton boxes to Cabuyao, Laguna.

The following day, the complainant tracked the truck via GPS and found it parked along Kalapati Street in Barangay Talipapa instead of heading to its destination. When the complainant arrived, the truck was already empty.

Investigators said the suspect later admitted selling the shipment to a junk shop in Barangay Baesa for P48,040. He turned over the receipt and cash proceeds, but the boxes had already been dismantled and could no longer be recovered.

Authorities also learned the suspect had a previous case for violating Republic Act 6539, or the Anti Carnapping Act, in 2017.

He remains in police custody while the qualified theft complaint is being processed before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.