8 arrested for diverting P22-M fuel in Bataan

By Liezle Basa Inigo and Philippine News Agency

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Authorities seized approximately P22-million worth of illegally traded petroleum products and arrested eight suspects during a joint anti-smuggling operation in Barangay San Benito, Dinalupihan, Bataan, early Thursday.

In a statement, the Police Regional Office (PRO) 3 (Central Luzon) said operatives from several local and provincial police units carried out the operation after receiving intelligence reports on the alleged illegal sale and diversion of petroleum products.

Initial entrapment operations led to the arrest of two suspects allegedly selling petroleum products without the required license from the Department of Energy (DOE).

The PRO-3 said a subsequent inspection resulted in the arrest of six more suspects after authorities discovered fuel tanker trucks and unauthorized storage containers allegedly used to unload and divert petroleum products intended for delivery to another consignee and location.

Authorities recovered more than 104,000 liters of petroleum products, including more than 68,000 liters of diesel, 20,000 liters of unleaded gasoline, 7,600 liters of premium gasoline, and 8,800 liters of ethanol. They also seized four fuel tanker trucks, an electric pump, and several delivery documents allegedly linked to the illegal trading activity.

Investigators said the petroleum products had allegedly been diverted from their intended delivery destination in violation of Batas Pambansa 33, as amended by Presidential Decree 1865, which prohibits the unauthorized sale, distribution, and diversion of petroleum products.

Police Brig. Gen. Jess B. Mendez, PRO-3 chief, said the operation highlighted the police’s intensified campaign against economic sabotage and safeguarding lawful enterprises, and maintaining peace and order across Central Luzon.

“We will continue to intensify intelligence-driven operations and strengthen inter-agency collaboration to protect the economy and ensure that violators are held accountable,” Mendez said.