Newsome explains endgame action toward refs: ‘I just wanted clarity’

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Meralco star Chris Newsome was quick to explain his actions in the endgame of the Bolts’ 97-98 defeat against the Phoenix Fuel Masters, noting that he was only seeking clarifications on the officiating as the PBA continues to adapt to the FIBA rules.

The usually mild-mannered Newsome was so displeased with what the Bolts felt were some crucial non-calls late in the contest that he complained to the referees even after the final buzzer and even followed them toward the Araneta Coliseum hallway.

“I don’t think I lost my cool, to be honest. I was just asking folks for clarification on what happened,” said Newsome after emerging from the Bolts’ dugout.

“In our captain’s meeting, the refs said, if there’s anything that you have questions on, as the captain, that we approach them about it so I just want to approach them about it,” he added.

Newsome said he was simply seeking explanations on how the fouls are being called in this conference following several rule changes as the league transitions to FIBA officiating.

The Bolts were earlier complaining about some late non-calls — including one of Newsome’s drives that allowed the Fuel Masters to regain possession and take the 98-97 lead in the waning seconds after trailing by three.

“Just asking for clarification on what it is, what are the rules. You know, I just needed to know exactly what was going on so I know how to adjust accordingly moving forward with the cause and everything,” said the veteran guard.

In the contest, the Fuel Masters shot 25 of the 35 free throws it got — six of it came within the last 64 seconds of the contest. The Bolts, on the other hand, only had 21 free throws making 18.

Meralco was assessed for 27 fouls while Phoenix was only called for 20 fouls.

“We can, of course, go look at the film and see the fouls that they called and see that the same actions on the other side, they made or not called, but I understand the rest of the movement also,” said Newsome.

“But, you know, for me it’s just about holding the standard, having a standard to follow, and as long as everybody’s on the same page, we’ll go out and play basketball. So that’s all I need is transparency and clarity for how we’re going to play this game,” he added.