Manila lone PH city to win global GIS award

By Diann Calucin

The City of Manila has brought pride to the country after being the only Philippine city recognized with the Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) Award from Esri during the 2026 Esri User Conference in San Diego, California.

Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso led the delegation in accepting the award, with Manila standing out among 197 honorees worldwide chosen from over 700,000 Esri technology users.

Manila was the sole representative from the Philippines, joining a distinguished roster of awardees that included institutions from Singapore, Turkey, Switzerland, Japan, Kenya, and Habitat for Humanity International.

The SAG Award honors governments and organizations that demonstrate innovation in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to improve public service delivery and disaster preparedness.

Manila earned the recognition for its disaster response and mapping initiatives, credited to the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (DRRMD) and GIS team.

Domagoso said the award proves Manila can compete globally while reaffirming its mission to protect communities.

“This recognition belongs to our disaster risk reduction and GIS teams. It shows that Manila can stand alongside the world’s most advanced cities, but more importantly, it affirms our commitment to saving lives and improving public service,” he said.

Officials stressed that the achievement is not about accolades but about strengthening disaster preparedness nationwide, with Manila’s success serving as an inspiration for other local governments to adopt modern technologies.