Police confirm robbery motive in killing of US marine biologist

By Aaron Recuenco and Glazyl Masculino

Police said robbery was the motive behind the July 12 killing of American marine biologist Dr. Kent Carpenter in Sibulan, after three suspects were swiftly arrested in connection with the crime.

Investigators revealed that the suspects allegedly entered Carpenter’s home to steal valuables, taking P75,000 in cash, a laptop, and binoculars. One of them, a former worker at the residence, reportedly used his familiarity with the property to plan the attack.

During the robbery, Mark, 26, was identified as the gunman who shot Carpenter in the head and eye, killing him instantly. Police said the violence escalated as the suspects sought to eliminate resistance and secure their loot.

Authorities emphasized that the killing was not linked to Carpenter’s work as a marine biologist but stemmed from a robbery that turned deadly.

The three suspects — Mark, Jal, 40, and Ciem, 21 — are now facing robbery with homicide charges, while a fourth suspect believed to have carted away the stolen items remains at large.

National police chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. praised investigators for their swift action but stressed that the manhunt continues.

“Our priority is to arrest the remaining suspect and build a strong case that will secure conviction for everyone responsible,” he said.

Police are also conducting forensic examinations to establish the alleged sexual assault on Carpenter’s partner, who survived the attack and became a key witness.

Authorities assured the public and the foreign community that intensified operations will continue until all suspects are brought before the courts.