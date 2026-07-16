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‘Salisi’ thief steals guard’s gun in QC

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Trixee Rosel

A suspected “salisi” thief was arrested after allegedly snatching a security guard’s 9mm service pistol from inside a parked company vehicle late Tuesday, July 14.

Police said the guard had briefly left the vehicle with its engine running and hazard lights on while delivering documents inside the Unibond Trading Building on Sgt. Catolos Street, Barangay Immaculate Concepcion.

He left his black sling bag on the driver’s seat, which contained the Rock Island pistol, a cellphone, cash, and IDs.

Moments later, witnesses saw two men grab the bag and flee. The guard chased them but failed to catch up.

CCTV footage later identified one of the suspects, alias “Reynold,” 23, of Barangay San Roque, Cubao.

He was arrested in a follow‑up operation around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 15.

Recovered from Reynold were the guard’s sling bag, an improvised firearm, and live ammunition.

However, the stolen pistol, cash, and other belongings remain missing. His alleged accomplice is still at large.

Police said Reynold has prior records of theft, drug offenses, physical injuries, and illegal gambling.

He now faces charges of theft and illegal possession of firearms before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

 

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