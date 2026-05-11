Guard shoots mall employee in Iloilo

A mall employee was shot and injured by a security guard in Iloilo City on Sunday afternoon, May 10, sparking a police investigation.

Authorities said roving guard Joseph Claudio, 37, opened fire on worker Jhomay Pallon after a heated verbal spat inside the mall during their break time. Pallon was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Claudio surrendered shortly after the incident, admitting he shot Pallon out of anger and expressing regret.

Despite his confession, police chief Col. Wilbert B. Parilla ordered a full probe to establish the complete circumstances.

“The ICPO assures the public that we are conducting a fair, impartial, and comprehensive investigation,” Parilla said, adding that the Mandurriao Police Station is leading the inquiry.

The Iloilo City Police Office is coordinating with the city government and other agencies as the investigation continues. (Tara Yap)