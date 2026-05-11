Sisi, Dij rule BVR Sipalay Open

SIPALAY CITY – Sisi Rondina and Dij Rodriguez bucked an opening set defeat to outlast National University-DutchBoy’s Kat Epa and Kizil Quijote, 19-21, 21-13, 15-6 win and capture the women’s championship in the Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR) On Tour Sipalay Open Sunday before a packed Poblacion Beach here.

In a highly anticipated new pairing, Rondina and Rodriguez overcame two of their biggest stumbling blocks to complete a five-match sweep in this Negros Occidental coastal city.

In the semifinal, Rondina and Rodriguez outlasted Sunny Villapando and Gen Eslapor in a duel of last year’s 33rd Southeast Asian Games gold medalists, 21-15, 11-21, 15-12.

It was a surreal moment for Rondina, who last played in the BVR in the 2021 Santa Ana, Cagayan bubble, with the impressive turnout by the Sipalaynons who watched the two-day competition.

Rondina is now a six-time BVR On Tour champion, while Rodriguez is a four-time winner.

Epa and Quijote pulled off a reversal in the other semis, rallying from a first set loss to beat Beach Volley Manila 1’s Kly Orillaneda and Euri Eslapor, 19-21, 21-16, 15-10.

Villapando and Eslapor salvaged bronze medal at the expense of Orillaneda and Eslapor, 21-15, 21-16.

Alas’ Ranran Abdilla and Ronniel Rosales avenged their shock elimination round defeat to Beach Volleyball Manila’s Edwin Tolentino and Lerry Francisco, 21-23, 21-18, 15-7, in an entertaining men’s final and capture the title.

It was the second BVR on Tour crown for Abdilla and Rosales following up their Nuvali Open conquest last March. Abdilla, who also emerged as champion in Sipalay in 2023, has now won eight BVR on Tour golds.