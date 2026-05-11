Aliya Raymundo shares lessons behind steamy new film ‘Check-in’

By CARISSA ALCANTARA

Aliya Raymundo returns in another provocative role via “Check-in.”

This time, the VMX star turns up the heat as she explores the hidden secrets unfolding inside short-term motels in the upcoming film.

As expected, Aliya takes part in several steamy scenes alongside co-stars Anya Austria, Victor Relosa, and Chester Grecia.

In a recent interview, Aliya said she gave her all to satisfy viewers, but stressed that the movie offers more than just sensual scenes.

“Lesson na rin po ito sa mga may asawa, kasi kung marunong ka namang makuntento, stay ka na lang sa isa. Marami pong lesson doon sa pelikula, lalo na po sa mga may asawa, at sa tingin ko po kailangan nila itong panoorin. Hindi lang po siya puro pa-sexy, may kuwento rin po ito,” Aliya shared.

When asked how she prepares for intimate scenes, Aliya explained that she makes it a point to talk with her leading man beforehand and clearly establish her boundaries.

“Kapag naayos na po ang pag-uusap namin, enjoy na lang po ako sa scene,” she said. “Maganda talaga na laging prepared ang lahat.”

Aliya also clarified that she has never experienced being taken advantage of or disrespected while filming such scenes.

“Wala naman pong nag-take advantage sa akin o nambastos. Okay naman po sa akin yung work,” she said.

Directed by Christopher Novabos, “Check-in” follows two young women working at the front desk of a motel.

Their quiet routine changes when they become intrigued by a handsome guest who frequently checks in. Though always polite and mysterious, he is never accompanied by the same woman twice.

What begins as simple curiosity gradually turns into something more personal and unsettling.

“Check-in” is now streaming exclusively on VMX.