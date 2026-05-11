Overheated fan sparks junk shop fire; 8 workers evacuated

Eight workers were safely evacuated after a fire, reportedly caused by an overheated electric fan, broke out past midnight on Monday, May 11, inside a junk shop barracks in Barangay Gulod, Novaliches, Quezon City.

Initial investigation by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) showed that a plugged-in electric fan may have triggered the blaze, although authorities said the exact cause remains under verification.

Some of the workers were unable to save their belongings as they rushed out of the burning structure along Queens Street Drive in Forest Hills Subdivision.

The fire broke out at around 12:12 a.m. and reached first alarm a minute later, prompting the immediate deployment of 10 fire trucks and five volunteer fire units.

Firefighters declared the blaze under control at 12:24 a.m. before it was fully extinguished at 12:28 a.m.

No injuries or fatalities were reported, while authorities continue to determine the total extent of the damage. (Trixee Rosel)