GCash is an official partner of ASEAN 2026: Bringing cashless convenience, financial inclusion to the heart of the region’s largest leadership gathering

GCash, the Philippines’ leading financial technology platform, is proud to support the 48th ASEAN Summit as an official partner to bring cashless convenience and financial inclusion at the region’s largest leadership gathering.

The 48th ASEAN Summit in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu is one of the highest-level meetings of the regional bloc for the year, where heads of state from 11 member countries will come together to discuss and decide on key regional issues.

“We are incredibly honored to be a huge part of the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairship. Our partnership with ASEAN provides us a chance to showcase Filipino innovation on the global stage and demonstrate how the Philippines is leading the charge toward a more integrated, digital ASEAN region,” GCash General Manager for GCash for Business Paul Albano said.

At the Partners Pavillion, GCash is powering booths featuring Cebuano micro-entrepreneurs who are engaged in home décor, pastries and confections, handcrafted woven goods, chocolates, dairy and food items, and locally made souvenirs and artisan crafts. These include Adorno ’72 Home Decors, Audrey’s Confectioneries, Dahlia Chocolates, Hinablon sa Cebu, Holicow, Island Souvenirs, Profoods, Rambie’s Collection, Tuburan, and Ver & Ver Handicrafts.

“By supporting the MSME marketplace at the Pavilion and enabling cashless transactions for Cebuano micro-entrepreneurs, we are showing how digital financial inclusion creates tangible, real-world impact,” Albano added.

The booth, in addition, will feature on-site card printing and dedicated customer experience representatives to assist users and address inquiries in real time.

It will also highlight a range of GCash offerings, including lending and wealth management products, GCash for Business payment solutions and devices, as well as services tailored for overseas Filipinos.

Beyond product demonstrations, the booth aims to boost MSME digitalization by onboarding new merchants to GCash for Business and showcasing how digital tools can help local enterprises grow and scale in an increasingly cashless economy.

“We are powering the MSME marketplace by bringing cashless payments to Cebuano micro-entrepreneurs. When a local vendor can accept a digital payment as easily as a major retailer, that is digital financial inclusion in practice,” Albano added.

GCash will also join key side events at the summit to participate in discussions on digital transformation and advance wider access to financial services across the region.

The summit, with the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together” is being held this week in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, Philippines, as part of the country’s ASEAN chairmanship.

The event gathers leaders from all 11 ASEAN member states, along with thousands of delegates, officials, and international media.

Discussions will center on energy security, food security, regional stability, and protection of ASEAN citizens, alongside broader themes of economic integration, sustainability, and digital cooperation.

For more information on ASEAN, visit https://asean2026.gov.ph.