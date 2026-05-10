Abarrientos clutch as Ginebre seizes second seed

BY: REYNALD MAGALLON

RJ Abarrientos delivered the killing blows as Barangay Ginebra clinched the second seed with a 93-86 victory in the final day of the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup eliminations at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, May 10.

With the Tropang 5G coming in too close for comfort, 83-86, Abarrientos scored on a tough floater over outstretched arms of TNT 7-foot-3 import and then nailed a huge step-back triple to restore order for the Kings.

Abarrientos finished with 17 points while Justin Brownlee added 18 points, 15 rebounds and four assists. Scottie Thompson did a little bit of everything with nine points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Kings closed out the eliminations with a 9-3 record.

Bol was in his usual dominant form with 33 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks but were not enough as they dropped to the eighth seed with a 6-6 record.

Meanwhile, Magnolia looked sharp heading into the playoffs after shocking the Bolts, 93-76.

Paul Lee sparked a huge second quarter breakaway, draining a triple and a four to help the Hotshots build a commanding 51-30 lead.

The huge advantage proved to be enough to whether the repeated comeback efforts from the Bolts as Clint Chapman provided the timely hits.

Chapman finished with 19 points while Lee chipped in 13.

Magnolia finished at the fifth spot while Meralco finished at fourth as they will see each other again in the quarterfinals.