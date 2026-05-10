Debutants shine in PRISAA National Games opener

By MARK REY MONTEJO

BACOLOD CITY – Runner Mark Jaydan Tasoy of Western Visayas shrugged off the pressure and the punishing 34-degree Celsius heat as he struck the first gold medal of the 2026 National PRISAA Games at the Panaad Park and Sports Complex Sunday, May 10.

Tasoy, 19, bested his other rivals for his first taste of victory in a national-level meet after ruling the men’s 3000m steeplechase event with a time of 11 minutes and 12.10 seconds, speeding ahead of Central Visayas’ Jhonn Dizon (11:24) and Negros Island Region’s JM Sustento (11:33.10), who settled for silver and bronze honors, respectively.

The 19-year-old criminology freshman at Filamer Christian University (FCU) in Roxas City, Capiz dedicated his biggest feat to his loved ones, especially to her mother Rubelyn who supported his dreams of becoming a policeman in the future.

“‘Di ko in-expect, kasi nag-second lang ako sa region, ‘di ko inasahan na mananalo po ako sa unang sali ko, ‘to po ‘yong first gold ko sa national [level],” said Tasoy, a Nabas, Aklan native who had a silver in the 2024 Batang Pinoy in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

“Dini-dedicate ko po ‘tong panalo sa family ko, lalong lalo na sa mama ko, para sa inyo po ‘to at lalo ko pa pong pagbutihan sa mga susunod na competitions, lalong lalo na po sa coach ko kung ‘di dahil sa kanya wala ako rito,” added the cager-turned-trackster Tasoy.

Tasoy hopes to clinch a two moren golds when he competes in the men’s 1500m and 5000m events.

Cagayan Valley standout Rustom Gumarang quickly shared the early spotlight after he conquered the men’s long jump event.

The 19-year-old Gumarang kept his head high despite the stigma of being part of the LGBTQ+ community, making his way to the top with a performance of 7.04 meters to top the podium.

Gumarang, a Physical Education student at University of Cagayan Valley, outshone Western Visayas’ Jan Aris Manilay (6.63m) and Ilocos’ Kent Brian Celeste (6.60m).

Beyond his achievement, a proud son of Ballesteros, Cagayan, took pride in inspiring the LGBTQ+ community.

“Sobrang saya lang po sa feeling na mabigyan ng karangalan ‘yong mga kapwa kong LGBTQ, ‘yong pagkapanalo ko rito and first time ko pong manalo rito, kaya super happy po ako,” said Gumarang. “

Aside from Tasoy and Gumarang, NIR’s Acce Bacongallo (6.46m) topped the boys’ long jump, while Central Luzon’s Jerssy De Vera (9:37.1) won the boys 3000m steeplechase.

Meanwhile, taekwondo events already got going with several golds to be given here at SM City Bacolod as well as 5×5 basketball and volleyball in their respective venues. Weightlifting kicks off late Sunday.