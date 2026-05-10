Look: ROS may face San Mig in PBA quarters

BY REYNALD MAGALLON

Rain or Shine is expecting nothing but a tough task ahead in the quarterfinals despite its twice-to-beat advantage and regardless which team it will be playing.

The Elasto Painters are currently at the second spot with a 9-3 record although their placing remained up in the air as it depends on the result of the last two games of the eliminations.

“It’s really just like a lottery. Kami maghihintay lang kami ng kung sino matatapat sa amin pero wala na kaming control doon. We just wait and then as soon as we know kung sino, paghahandaan namin,” said Guiao.

In the four scenarios provided by PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III, there’s a 75-percent chance that the Elasto Painters would take on the Beermen. The other 25 percent has ROS taking on Phoenix.

But for Guiao, it doesn’t really matter who they’re facing at this point as he expects that any of the bottom four teams would pose a huge threat to the Elasto Painter

“Puwede mo ngang baliktarin. Yung top four, puwede mong ilagay sa ibaba. Yung nasa baba, ilagay mo sa top four, walang magugulat,” said Guiao.

The Elasto Painters are relishing an impressive season so far, opening the conference with a 7-0 win streak although they went 2-3 in their remaining five games. The team, however, returned to their usual explosive scoring in their last game when they defeated Titan Ultra, 142-131.