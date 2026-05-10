Shopwise Bike Fest slated at Vermosa-Imus on May 17

With another banner field expected to roll into the starting line, the third edition of the Shopwise Bike Fest is shaping up to be its biggest and most meaningful ride yet – transforming the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite into a vibrant celebration of fitness, family bonding and community spirit on May 17.

Building on the overwhelming success of its first two editions, Shopwise once again takes the lead in promoting accessible wellness and active living through an event that brings together riders of all ages and skill levels in one of the summer’s most anticipated cycling gatherings.

More than just a race, the Shopwise Bike Fest has evolved into a movement that champions healthier lifestyles, sustainable mobility and stronger community connections through cycling. By making the event inclusive and family-oriented, Shopwise continues to reinforce its commitment to making wellness both affordable and enjoyable for Filipino families.

Open to participants of all ages, this year’s bikefest again features an expanded lineup of categories designed to encourage wider community participation. Headlining the event are the adult ride categories featuring four distances: the 60-km ride over a four-loop counterclockwise course, the 45-km three-loop ride, the 30-km two-loop event and the 15-km one-loop course.

Family-friendly activities will also take center stage, including the Kids and Family Ride, the Tricycle Kids Ride and the Push Bike categories for children aged two to seven. Distances range from 500 meters to 100 meters, allowing even the youngest participants to safely experience the excitement and joy of cycling.

Princess Galura, president and managing director of the organizing Sunrise Events, Inc., said the Shopwise Bike Fest promotes healthy living, inclusivity and community by bringing families, friends and cycling enthusiasts together to inspire wellness and meaningful experiences.

Imus City Mayor Alex Advincula added that the event not only promotes fitness and recreation but also strengthens camaraderie and encourages active, sustainable lifestyles.

As part of its advocacy for sustainable and active lifestyles, Shopwise continues to promote cycling as an accessible and practical way to improve health and well-being while also encouraging environmentally conscious mobility.

To ensure rider safety throughout the event, organizers will strictly enforce a “No Helmet, No Ride” policy across all categories. The use of aerobars and fixed-gear bikes will likewise be prohibited.

Registration remains ongoing through shopwise.bikefest.ph, while updates and announcements may be accessed through Shopwise’s official Facebook and Instagram pages.

Ahead of race day, participants may claim their race kits and visit the Shopwise Bike Fest Expo from May 13 to 15, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Activity Center of Ayala Malls Circuit Makati.

The event is supported by the Lungsod ng Imus, Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub, Vermosa, Manila Bulletin, Tempo, Santé and Sportograf.com, with additional backing from Gatorade, Century Tuna, Dizon Farms, Milo, PediaSure Plus, Summit Water and Rexona.

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